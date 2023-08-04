Agricultural machines boost farming efficiency in E China
This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows a farmer operating a drone to spray fertilizer in the field in Fenyi County of Xinyu City, east China's Jiangxi Province. The application of agricultural machines such as rice transplanters and drones has boosted the agricultural efficiency in Fenyi County. The cultivation area for late rice here has reached 122,000 mu (about 8,133 hectares), achieving a mechanization rate of 83.44 percent. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows a drone spraying fertilizer in the field in Fenyi County of Xinyu City, east China's Jiangxi Province. The application of agricultural machines such as rice transplanters and drones has boosted the agricultural efficiency in Fenyi County. The cultivation area for late rice here has reached 122,000 mu (about 8,133 hectares), achieving a mechanization rate of 83.44 percent. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows a farmer preparing to operate a drone in the field in Fenyi County of Xinyu City, east China's Jiangxi Province. The application of agricultural machines such as rice transplanters and drones has boosted the agricultural efficiency in Fenyi County. The cultivation area for late rice here has reached 122,000 mu (about 8,133 hectares), achieving a mechanization rate of 83.44 percent. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Photos
