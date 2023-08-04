Women workers use agricultural expertise in pursuit of fortune

Xinhua) 13:48, August 04, 2023

Li Tengchu (L) works with other female workers at a banana plantation in Wulie Township of Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, July 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Jiang)

HAIKOU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- As dawn breaks, Li Tengchu hops on an electric bike and sets off for a banana plantation, embarking on her daily work routine in areas surrounding her hometown. Li never envisioned that her efforts in the farmlands would pave the way for skilled women workers in her hometown to pursue prosperous lives.

"I've been working here for farmland owners for over a decade. Now, job opportunities keep pouring in, and employers call me daily to schedule work for their lands," said Li, a devoted forewoman leading over 100 adept women in farming activities in Wulie Township of Changjiang Li Autonomous County, in south China's Hainan Province.

As the only tropical island province in China, Hainan has leveraged its favorable natural conditions and abundant resources in recent years to develop tropical high-efficiency agriculture on its fertile soil, particularly in Changjiang, spurring employment opportunities for women skilled at farming.

Li said that it was a fortuitous job opportunity that led her to discover the high demand for workers in agricultural activities among numerous companies and farmland owners, and that her exceptional agricultural skills and strong sense of responsibility impressed employers, leading them to trust her and seek her assistance in recruiting women workers.

"At first, I mainly teamed up with friends, but as the job began offering higher wages and rewards, word spread quickly in my village. Women started sharing these opportunities, and more like-minded individuals responded by joining the group," said Li.

She added that such workers now earn up to 500 yuan (about 70 U.S. dollars) per day, a substantial increase compared to their previous income, which was derived from cultivating small plots of land at home.

Despite the scorching summer sun, Li and her team persevere in scrupulously removing stray weeds and planting banana seeds. Their work is not deterred by the high temperatures, as they continue with nimble hands and feet.

"It is important to work with dedication from start to finish. Perfunctory efforts are not acceptable or desirable," said Li in expressing her motto.

Not just Li, but all the female workers share this same simple idea: it's crucial to work diligently to help businesses earn more profits because there will be more job opportunities available for them when the companies thrive.

Li and her team's dedication explains the remarkable growth of this female workers' group. Official statistics report 17 forewomen and over 800 other women specializing in farming in Wulie Township.

Li said that the women workers of Wulie Township have brought together versatile agricultural expertise spanning crop cultivation, management, harvesting, and packaging, and that their meticulous workmanship meets the demands of precise farming practices, earning them recognition from farmland owners and enterprises.

In a notable feat, an agricultural company last year invited the precise and responsible Wulie female workers to participate in a month-long edamame cultivation program in south China's Guangdong Province, providing all necessities including meals, accommodation and round-trip tickets, as well as fair remuneration.

However, the highest wages are usually paid in winter, which is the busiest period of the year when they are hired for transplanting across various parts of Hainan for important tropical breeding research programs. To facilitate their travel to distant working locations, the local government specially arranges a bus service.

"Even though it's low season now, we still have farming work to do for 10 to 20 days every month. We remain ceaselessly engaged in agricultural pursuits throughout the year," Li said proudly.

Sun Changliu, one of the female workers under Li's guidance, also finds comfort in the stable farming work. "In the past, I had no choice but to plant paddy rice and sweet potatoes at home, living a frugal life. But now, engaging in farming work nearby offers me a regular income," said Sun.

She also mentioned that she is given professional instructions by Li and other technicians whenever she encounters unfamiliar tasks, which helps her achieve self-improvement, leaving her more grateful for Li's encouragement to join this group.

According to Ma Yujie, head of Wulie Township, women workers in the town have now established a highly organized and united group, while the government is making concerted efforts to elevate this bevy of women into a renowned brand of the town.

"We aim not only to empower women workers to work in surrounding regions, but also to create more employment opportunities close to their homes with respectable incomes," said the official.

Li revealed that, over the past few years, the government has been dedicated to creating favorable employment prospects that demand agricultural expertise, instilling confidence in workers' ability to increase their savings.

"At the moment, I hope to save enough money to purchase a vehicle. That way, it's much more convenient for me to do farming work in nearby villages and town along with my fellow women workers," said Li.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)