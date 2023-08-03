China's home appliance industry sees steady growth in H1

China.org.cn) 09:31, August 03, 2023

China's home appliance industry reported steady growth in the first half of this year. The industry's revenue grew 7.1% year on year to 914.5 billion yuan (US$127.61 billion), and its profit surged 20.2% to 67.49 billion yuan, said He Yaqiong, an official of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, at a press conference Monday.

