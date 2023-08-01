6 migrant workers in U.S. injured in intentional assault with vehicle

Xinhua) 13:24, August 01, 2023

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Six migrant workers were injured Sunday in an "intentional assault" in North Carolina, the United States, after a driver plowed his car into them, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. (1715 GMT) outside a Walmart in Lincolnton, North Carolina. The vehicle involved is an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle with a luggage rack. The driver was described as an older white male, said the Lincolnton Police Department in a statement.

The migrant workers were hit "in what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle." All six were transported to a hospital with various injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, said the statement.

The suspect's motives are still under investigation. The police are asking for public assistance in identifying the vehicle and the driver.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)