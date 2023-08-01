Crime pressing issue for American voters: poll

Xinhua) 09:11, August 01, 2023

Police officers stand guard outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Crime was the second largest issue for Americans behind inflation. More than half of those surveyed say they were at least somewhat worried about being the victim of a violent crime.

NEW YORK, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Crime is a top concern among many people across the country, and it's proving to be a problem in the nation's capital, reported NewsNation on Sunday.

The overall crime rate in the District of Columbia has increased nearly 30 percent this year so far, according to data published by the city in the past week. Homicides are up nearly 15 percent compared with this time a year ago, said the report.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council have at times been at odds over crime legislation. D.C. council member Brooke Pinto insists the area is in a "state of emergency" due to crime. "It is no secret to the public that we are in a state of emergency right now," Pinto said.

The Mexican Embassy even sounded the alarm on crime and urges its nationals to "take precautions" when visiting Washington, D.C. On Capitol Hill, the Republican-led House has started citing the city's crime statistics while reviewing local public safety laws with no good answers yet, according to the report.

"This is a trend across the country that voters are concerned about," it noted. "A NewsNation Decision Desk HQ poll found crime was the second largest issue for Americans behind inflation. More than half of those surveyed say they were at least somewhat worried about being the victim of a violent crime."

