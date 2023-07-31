4 killed after vehicle rolls over in U.S. Washington state

Xinhua) 14:04, July 31, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 (Xinhua) -- An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rolled over and burst into flames Saturday in Washington's Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, killing four young people on board, the Kittitas County Sheriff's office said on Sunday.

Officers received the 911 report of the Polaris RZR side-by-side ATV incident in the forest west of Liberty at around 4 p.m. (0800 GMT) Saturday. Rescue units arrived within minutes to treat survivors and stop the fire from spreading, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The victims were in their 20s. Two of them died at the scene, and the other two were transported to a hospital but neither survived. No other vehicles were involved and no one outside the ATV was hurt, it said.

The open field where the rollover occurred is a popular recreational spot for campers and ATVs. The cause of the incident and fire is under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Polaris has recalled some models of its RZR ATVs after repeated reports of fire hazards, according to media reports and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, reported the Seattle Times.

