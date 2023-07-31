By 'de-risking,' the U.S. means 'de-China'

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

The U.S. cannot conceal its intent to decouple from, contain and isolate China, despite frequently espousing the so-called "de-risking" strategy.

Attempting to create "a small yard with high fences," the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Chinese enterprises, sabotaged technological exchanges between China and other nations, and expanded restrictions on Chinese investments.

The U.S. has also aggressively promoted the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the "Chip 4 Alliance," aiming to construct a small, restricted clique to besiege and contain China.

The primary objective of this "de-risking" rhetoric is to decouple the industrial chains of key industries from China.

China, however, is not a risk. What China contributes to the world is stability, certainty and positive energy.

The U.S.'s "de-China" strategy will ultimately deprive the world of cooperation, stability and development opportunities.

Instead of addressing the problems confronting the U.S., this strategy will backfire and burden the rest of the world.

