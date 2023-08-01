Languages

Tuesday, August 01, 2023

Brazen US intelligence gathering against China

By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 09:11, August 01, 2023

The US lies about so-called "Chinese spies" and "cyberattacks," while unabashedly declaring their intention to collect intelligence against China. Recently, the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center was targeted by hackers from the United States.

