Brazen US intelligence gathering against China

09:11, August 01, 2023 By He Wei Studio ( China.org.cn

The US lies about so-called "Chinese spies" and "cyberattacks," while unabashedly declaring their intention to collect intelligence against China. Recently, the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center was targeted by hackers from the United States.

