Armed clashes in Palestinian camp in S. Lebanon unacceptable: Lebanese PM

Xinhua) 09:02, August 01, 2023

Smoke from rocket shells rises above the Ain Al-Helweh camp for Palestinian refugees during clashes between Fatah movement and Islamist militants near Sidon, south Lebanon on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

BEIRUT, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that the armed clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon are unacceptable as they violate the country's sovereignty.

Armed clashes between members of the Palestinian Fatah Movement and Islamist militants in the Ain Al-Helweh camp intensified on Monday, with the death toll increasing to 11 and injuries to 37.

A statement released by the cabinet quoted Mikati as saying, "What is happening is unacceptable as it places the camp outside the control of the state; every resident of the Lebanese territory must respect the country's sovereignty."

A Fatah fighter fires at a center of Islamic militants in Ain Al-Helweh camp for Palestinian refugees during the clashes between Fatah movement and Islamist militants near Sidon, south Lebanon, on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Mikati added that despite the cease-fire agreed upon among Palestinian factions, some parties are constantly violating it.

Clashes between rival Palestinian groups often occur in the Ain Al-Helweh camp, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

Palestinians flee from the clashes between Fatah movement and Islamic militants in Ain Al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon, south Lebanon, on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Palestinians flee from the clashes between Fatah movement and Islamic militants in Ain Al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon, south Lebanon, on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)