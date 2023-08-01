Armed clashes in Palestinian camp in S. Lebanon unacceptable: Lebanese PM
Smoke from rocket shells rises above the Ain Al-Helweh camp for Palestinian refugees during clashes between Fatah movement and Islamist militants near Sidon, south Lebanon on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
BEIRUT, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that the armed clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon are unacceptable as they violate the country's sovereignty.
Armed clashes between members of the Palestinian Fatah Movement and Islamist militants in the Ain Al-Helweh camp intensified on Monday, with the death toll increasing to 11 and injuries to 37.
A statement released by the cabinet quoted Mikati as saying, "What is happening is unacceptable as it places the camp outside the control of the state; every resident of the Lebanese territory must respect the country's sovereignty."
A Fatah fighter fires at a center of Islamic militants in Ain Al-Helweh camp for Palestinian refugees during the clashes between Fatah movement and Islamist militants near Sidon, south Lebanon, on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
Mikati added that despite the cease-fire agreed upon among Palestinian factions, some parties are constantly violating it.
Clashes between rival Palestinian groups often occur in the Ain Al-Helweh camp, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.
Palestinians flee from the clashes between Fatah movement and Islamic militants in Ain Al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon, south Lebanon, on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
Palestinians flee from the clashes between Fatah movement and Islamic militants in Ain Al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon, south Lebanon, on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Egypt hosts meeting of Palestinian factions
- In pics: clashes between Palestinian protesters, Israeli soldiers in West Bank
- Türkiye's Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader
- 3 injured in drive-by shooting attack in southern West Bank
- UN mission warns of conflict escalation on Lebanon-Israel border
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.