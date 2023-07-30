Russia says 3 Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow
MOSCOW, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine attempted to launch an attack on targets in Moscow with three drones but failed to achieve its goal, said the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday.
According to the ministry, Kiev launched three unmanned aerial vehicles at Moscow early morning on Sunday. One was shot down by air defense forces over the Odintsovo district in the Moscow region, while the other two were jammed by electronic warfare systems and crashed onto a complex of non-residential buildings in Moscow.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian drones caused minor damage to the facades of two office towers in Moscow.
The Russian state-owned TASS news agency reported that the attack injured a security guard and caused the temporary suspension of flights at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport.
