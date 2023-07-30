China's newly registered ABS products hit 86.91 bln yuan in value last month

July 30, 2023

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A total of 95 batches of asset-backed securities (ABS) products worth 86.91 billion yuan (about 12.18 billion U.S. dollars) were registered in June, according to the Asset Management Association of China.

In specific, ABS products related to debt financing worth 74.74 billion yuan, real estate investment trusts worth 10.94 billion yuan and future operating income valuing 1.24 billion yuan were newly registered.

By the end of June, there were 2,225 batches of remaining ABS products, valued at 1.96 trillion yuan in total, the association said.

