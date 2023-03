China's top securities regulator to become government agency directly under State Council

Xinhua) 16:58, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission will become a government agency, rather than a public institution, directly under the State Council, according to a plan on reforming State Council institutions submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

