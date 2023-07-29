Typhoon Doksuri triggers heavy rain, transport suspension in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 13:15, July 29, 2023

FUZHOU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Public transportation, including buses and subways in Fuzhou, the capital city of east China's Fujian Province, was temporarily suspended on Saturday morning after the city initiated a Level-I emergency response for rainstorms triggered by Typhoon Doksuri.

The fifth typhoon of this year made landfall in Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain.

Impacted by the typhoon, Fuzhou has experienced continuous heavy rainfall since Friday. Several meteorological observation stations in the city have recorded the highest daily precipitation in history, leading to waterlogging in some areas.

Typhoon Doksuri moved to Lichuan County in neighboring Jiangxi Province at around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, where it gradually weakened into a tropical storm. It moved out of Jiangxi at around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

A total of 19,000 people in Jiangxi were affected by the typhoon, with 11,000 residents being evacuated and nearly 1,600 people relocated to safer areas.

