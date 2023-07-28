China raises typhoon response to highest level as Doksuri strengthens

Xinhua) 08:20, July 28, 2023

This photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows dark clouds in the border area between Chaozhou and Shantou cities in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China Meteorological Administration raised its emergency responses for typhoons to Level I, the highest level, on Thursday afternoon as Doksuri turned into a super typhoon.

Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year, strengthened from severe to a super typhoon on Thursday afternoon and was observed about 360 km southeast of Xiamen City in east China's Fujian Province at 5 p.m.

It is expected to move northwest at 15 to 20 km per hour with increased intensity, said the administration in a statement.

Doksuri is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas between Dongshan and Putian in east China's Fujian Province on Friday morning, the administration said.

The administration urged local meteorological authorities in the provinces, such as Fujian, Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Jiangxi, to raise their emergency response levels based on local situations, coordinate with relevant government departments, and lead the public to prevent disasters and avoid risks.

The National Meteorological Center on Thursday morning renewed a red alert for Typhoon Doksuri, the most severe warning in its four-tier warning system, as the fifth typhoon of this year is expected to bring gales and heavy rain to the eastern and southern parts of the country.

The meteorological center has issued an advisory suspending indoor and outdoor gatherings and dangerous outdoor operations and recommended the timely transfer of people living in vulnerable housing.

This aerial photo shows fishing boats taking shelter at a harbor as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Zhoushan City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo by Yao Feng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows fishing boats taking shelter at a harbor as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Chaozhou City of south China's Guangdong Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

This photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows dark clouds in the border area between Chaozhou and Shantou cities in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This aerial photo shows fishing boats taking shelter at a harbor as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Chaozhou City of south China's Guangdong Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

This aerial photo shows fishing boats taking shelter at a harbor as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Chaozhou City of south China's Guangdong Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

This aerial photo shows fishing boats taking shelter at a harbor as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Chaozhou City of south China's Guangdong Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

A fisherman folds fishing net in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows dark clouds in the border area between Chaozhou and Shantou cities in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows waves off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Fishermen finish off their work at the beach as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo shows fishing boats at a dock in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows the closed Sanqiutian dock of Gulangyu in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

Staff members dismantle metal fences at a construction site in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows suspension information of ferry service on the screen of a dock in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

