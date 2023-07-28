Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in east China

Xinhua) 11:29, July 28, 2023

This photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows waves off the coast of Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

FUZHOU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year, made landfall in east China's Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain.

The typhoon landed in coastal areas of Jinjiang City at around 9:55 a.m., bringing gales of up to 50 meters per second near its center, according to the Fujian provincial meteorological bureau.

Doksuri is expected to move northwestward, gradually weakening in intensity.

