NASA to launch new commercial resupply mission to space station next week

Xinhua) 10:45, July 29, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 28 (Xinhua) -- NASA and commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman are targeting next Tuesday, Aug. 1, for the launch of the company's 19th resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch is scheduled for 8:31 p.m. Eastern Time from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in the eastern U.S. state of Virginia.

Filled with more than 8,200 pounds of supplies, Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the space station on Friday, Aug. 4.

The scientific investigations launching to the ISS include studies of fire suppression, gene therapy, atmospheric monitoring, and other experiments along with space-flown student artwork, according to NASA.

