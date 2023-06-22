NASA establishes Earth Information Center to offer data on changing planet

Xinhua) 10:05, June 22, 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 21 (Xinhua) -- NASA has established a new Earth Information Center that will offer data to the public and decision makers to help adapt and respond to the changing planet, the agency said on Wednesday.

The data can improve lives in the face of disasters, environmental challenges, and the changing world, such as assessing flood risk, requiring drought and storm information, and assessing wildfire management, according to NASA.

"For more than 60 years, NASA has used our vantage point of space to observe Earth with satellites and instruments aboard the International Space Station to collect vital, life-saving data," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"To meet the Biden-Harris Administration's goal of making this data more understandable, accessible, and usable for everyone, NASA is opening the Earth Information Center," Nelson said.

From firefighters that rely on NASA data for wildfire management to farmers who need to know when and where to plant crops, the Earth Information Center will help more people make informed decisions every day, he added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)