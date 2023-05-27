NASA, SpaceX target June 3 for next resupply mission launch

Xinhua) 09:58, May 27, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 26 (Xinhua) -- NASA and SpaceX are targeting June 3 for the launch of next resupply services mission, the agency said on Friday.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carried on the company's Falcon 9 rocket, is scheduled to lift off at 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time next Saturday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission will carry scientific research, crew supplies, and hardware to the space station to support its Expedition 69 crew, including the next pair of International Space Station Roll Out Solar Arrays.

Once installed, the solar panels will expand the energy-production capabilities of the space station, according to NASA.

