Chinese defense ministry opposes U.S. intensifying military ties with Taiwan region

Xinhua) 08:13, July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday slammed the United States for intensifying its military ties with China's Taiwan region.

Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when commenting on the Taiwan-related content in the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act for 2024 and the agreement recently reached between the United States and Taiwan on the region's procurement of U.S. surface-to-air missile systems.

These outrageous actions seriously undermine China's national sovereignty and security, as well as threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Tan said, adding that China is gravely concerned about and resolutely opposes these acts.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army pays close attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and will continue to take decisive and effective measures to protect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

