"Taiwan independence" separatists severely damage peace in Taiwan Strait: mainland official

Xinhua) 08:44, June 20, 2023

XIAMEN, June 19 (Xinhua) -- "Taiwan independence" separatists' collusion with external forces instigates cross-Strait confrontation, and causes severe damage to the peace in the Taiwan Strait and the interests and benefits of people on both sides of the Strait, said a mainland official Monday.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks during meetings with participants of the 15th Straits Forum, including chairman of the Non-Partisan Solidarity Union Lin Pin-Kuan.

Song noted that the mainland will unite all Taiwan compatriots in adhering to the 1992 Consensus, which manifests the one-China principle. Both sides of the Strait will stand firm against "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and foreign interference, enhance communication and cooperation, deepen integrated cross-Strait development, promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and jointly advance national reunification and rejuvenation.

Forum participants attending the meetings said that both sides of the Strait belong to one China, and compatriots on both sides of the Strait are of one family. They ought to stand together in opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and foreign interference and join hands in building a bright future for the Chinese nation through exchange and cooperation.

