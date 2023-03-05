China to resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence," advance peaceful reunification

Xinhua) 09:48, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will take resolute steps to oppose "Taiwan independence" and advance the process of the country's peaceful reunification, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)