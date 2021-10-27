U.S. efforts for emboldening "Taiwan independence" forces doomed to failure: Chinese embassy

October 27, 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. efforts for emboldening and supporting "Taiwan independence" forces will be futile and doomed to failure as did Washington's attempt to create "one China, one Taiwan" or "two Chinas" in the United Nations 50 years ago, said the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the United States on Tuesday.

"50 years ago, the U.S. attempt to create 'one China, one Taiwan' or 'two Chinas' in the UN ended up in a complete failure. But today, it is still openly emboldening and supporting 'Taiwan independence' forces and challenging international law and basic norms governing international relations, including the One-China Principle. Such efforts will be futile and doomed to failure," said the spokesperson on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement of "supporting Taiwan's participation in the UN system."

It must be pointed out that the One-China Principle and the three Sino-U.S. Joint Communiques are the political foundation of the China-U.S. relationship, the spokesperson said, adding that the Chinese side has been firmly opposed to and has never accepted the "Taiwan Relations Act" and the "Six Assurances" unilaterally concocted by the U.S. side.

"Therefore it could not be more ridiculous for the U.S. side to put the 'Taiwan Relations Act' before the three Sino-U.S. Joint Communiques in its statement," said the spokesperson. "We urge the U.S. side to face up to the fact, stay true to its commitment, adhere to the One-China Principle and the three Joint Communiques, and abide by UNGA Resolution 2758."

"We urge the U.S. side to stop official contacts with Taiwan, cease making irresponsible and erroneous remarks, and take real actions to maintain the overall situation of China-U.S. relations and cross-Strait peace and stability," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson took notice that recently, in a blatant affront to the One-China Principle, the U.S. side has been using every possible occasion to hype the Taiwan question to help Taiwan expand its "international space."

"The Chinese side expresses its strong concern over this and will by no means accept it. We have repeatedly expressed our firm position and lodged stern representations with the U.S. side," said the spokesperson.

The One-China Principle is a common consensus of the international community, and a universally-recognized norm governing international relations that brooks no challenge or distortion of the U.S. side, said the spokesperson.

"There is only one China in the world. The Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. 180 countries, including the United States, have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of abiding by the One-China Principle," said the spokesperson.

"The Taiwan region's participation in activities of international organizations, including the United Nations, must be dealt with in accordance with the One-China Principle," the spokesperson said.

UNGA Resolution 2758 has solved once and for all the issue of the People's Republic of China's representation in the UN in political, legal and procedural terms. The system, specialized agencies and the Secretariat of the UN should abide by the One-China Principle and UNGA Resolution 2758 when dealing with Taiwan-related affairs, said the spokesperson.

"It must be pointed out that the United Nations is an intergovernmental international organization that only sovereign states can join. Taiwan-related matters are a serious political issue; they are not about the so-called 'values.' By hyping them up, the U.S. side is just intentionally distorting this issue and misleading public opinion," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the Taiwan authorities have been keeping its diehard position of "Taiwan independence" and adamantly refusing to recognize the "1992 Consensus".

"With the support and encouragement of its American boss, it is sparing no effort to expand its 'international space' and go further down the path of 'Taiwan independence,'" said the spokesperson.

This is the biggest and real threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and the fundamental reason why Taiwan has not been able to participate in the activities of multilateral organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the spokesperson said.

"In fact, the Taiwan region enjoys free access to the information from ICAO and has convenient air connections with many cities around the world," the spokesperson said.

"On the basis of the One-China Principle, medical and public health experts from the Taiwan region can attend related technical meetings of the WHO. The Taiwan region enjoys free access to the information on public health, including COVID-19. By making an issue of ICAO and WHO, what the U.S. has in mind is simply an open secret," said the spokesperson.

