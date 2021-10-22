U.S. should abandon Cold War mindset, cooperate with China instead: senior correspondent

Xinhua) 16:10, October 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The old Cold War is the wrong way to frame what is happening now between China and the United States, and both sides should cooperate on climate and other issues, said an article published on The New York Times.

"Governments that plunge into a Cold War mind-set can exaggerate every conflict," said David E. Sanger, White House and national security correspondent, in the article earlier this week. "They can miss opportunities for cooperation."

There are deep links between the two economies, Sanger said. For example, even through the pandemic and threats of "decoupling," China is the largest supplier of goods to the United States, he noted.

"It is mistaken to think we can decouple our economy completely from China without enormous economic costs," the writer quoted Joseph S. Nye, an American political scientist, as saying.

