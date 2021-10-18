Home>>
Russian fighter escorts U.S. bomber above Sea of Japan
(Xinhua) 09:21, October 18, 2021
Xinhua file photo of U.S. B-1B strategic bomber
No violation of Russian borders occurred.
MOSCOW, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Russian fighter jet on Sunday escorted a U.S. strategic bomber over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, said the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russian radars detected an air target approaching the Russian border over the Sea of Japan, and a MiG-31 fighter from Russia's Eastern Military District took off in response, the ministry said.
The Russian crew identified the air target as a U.S. Air Force B-1B strategic bomber, before escorting it away.
No violation of Russian borders occurred, and the Russian aircraft strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace, it said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former U.S. president Clinton released from Southern California hospital
- U.S. should refrain from deploying nuclear weapons in South Pacific region: FM spokesperson
- Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter U.S. starting on Nov. 8 -- White House
- U.S. administration in hot seat as inflation rises, supply chain breaks down
- China condemns "vile" U.S. practice of hiring paid posters to discredit China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.