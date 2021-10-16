Home>>
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter U.S. starting on Nov. 8 -- White House
(Xinhua) 11:22, October 16, 2021
WASHINGTON, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Fully vaccinated foreign visitors will be allowed to enter the United States starting on Nov. 8, the White House said on Friday.
