Languages

Archive

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Home>>

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter U.S. starting on Nov. 8 -- White House

(Xinhua) 11:22, October 16, 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Fully vaccinated foreign visitors will be allowed to enter the United States starting on Nov. 8, the White House said on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories