Tuesday, October 12, 2021

In pics: air show of annual Fleet Week activities in San Francisco

(Xinhua) 09:52, October 12, 2021

U.S. Navy aerobatics team Blue Angels perform during an air show of the annual Fleet Week activities in San Francisco, the United States, Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo by Dong Xudong/Xinhua)


