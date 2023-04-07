Punishments on organizations advocating "Taiwan independence" announced

Xinhua) 11:23, April 07, 2023

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Friday announced punishments on Taiwan "Prospect Foundation" and "Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats" for advocating "Taiwan independence."

Acting on instructions of the Democratic Progressive Party authorities, the two organizations, under the pretext of "democracy," "freedom" and "cooperation," and under the guise of "academic exchanges" and "seminars," have wantonly peddled the idea of "Taiwan independence" in the international arena, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the office.

They have gone all out to ingratiate themselves with anti-China forces, and have engaged in incidents that promoted "one China, one Taiwan," "two Chinas," and other violations of the one-China principle, in an attempt to expand the so-called "international space" of Taiwan, Zhu added.

The mainland has decided to take punitive measures against the above-mentioned organizations, banning their heads from entering the mainland and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

The mainland will also prohibit mainland organizations and individuals from forging any cooperation with the two organizations.

