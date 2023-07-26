Bangladesh's dengue death toll jumps to 185

Xinhua) 10:58, July 26, 2023

DHAKA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the viral dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has risen to 185 so far this year, while reported cases have reached 35,270, the Directorate General of Health Services (DFHS) reported.

In the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Monday, DGHS said nine people died of the mosquito-borne disease, raising the death toll to 138 so far this month.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 27,292 more dengue cases were recorded during the first 24 days in July after 5,956 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease last month.

A total of 2,293 fresh dengue cases including 1,238 in Dhaka were reported in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Monday, the DGHS data showed.

DGHS said 27,622 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country from Jan. 1 to July 24 this year.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladesh health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

