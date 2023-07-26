Air China inaugurates new direct flight service linking Beijing, Hotan

Xinhua) 09:33, July 26, 2023

Passengers disembark from Air China flight No. CA9661 after the maiden flight from Beijing, capital of China, to Hotan at Hotan Kungang Airport in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. Air China on Tuesday inaugurated a new direct flight service linking Beijing and Hotan of Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Li He)

Passengers watch a performance after Air China flight No. CA9661, the maiden flight from Beijing, capital of China, to Hotan landed at Hotan Kungang Airport in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. Air China on Tuesday inaugurated a new direct flight service linking Beijing and Hotan of Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Li He)

A flight attendant serves cakes for passengers aboard Air China flight No. CA9661 operating on the direct flight route from Beijing, capital of China, to Hotan of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. Air China on Tuesday inaugurated a new direct flight service linking Beijing and Hotan of Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Li He)

A flight attendant serves passengers aboard Air China flight No. CA9661 operating on the direct flight route from Beijing, capital of China, to Hotan of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. Air China on Tuesday inaugurated a new direct flight service linking Beijing and Hotan of Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Li He)

Crew members of Air China flight No. CA9661 pose for a group photo after the maiden flight from Beijing, capital of China, to Hotan at Hotan Kungang Airport in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. Air China on Tuesday inaugurated a new direct flight service linking Beijing and Hotan of Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)