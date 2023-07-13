China's Nanjing launches air cargo route to New York

NANJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- A new air cargo service linking Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province with New York City in the United States, was launched on Tuesday, according to Nanjing Customs on Thursday.

The cargo route, which aims to meet the demand of enterprises in Nanjing and surrounding areas for the transportation of export goods to the Americas and further expand the air transport network of the Yangtze River Delta region, will use a Boeing 747-400 freighter.

Three round-trip cargo flights are scheduled for this route every week, with around 110 tonnes of full capacity. The outbound goods will be mainly cross-border e-commerce goods, while inbound goods will be primarily aquatic animal products such as Boston lobsters.

The new cargo flight service will effectively stimulate the growth of the local fresh import industry, strengthen the logistics support level of the manufacturing industry in the Yangtze River Delta region, and provide assistance for promoting foreign trade growth and high-level opening up.

