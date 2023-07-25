Twitter changes logo to "X"

Xinhua) 13:16, July 25, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Social media and networking service Twitter removed the iconic blue bird logo and adopted "X" as its official logo late Sunday.

Its largest shareholder Elon Musk also changed his profile picture to the new Twitter logo.

Musk tweeted that x.com also redirected to twitter.com, adding that the company will "bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." The move came after he announced the change over the weekend.

After taking over Twitter, Musk said he would turn Twitter into "X, the everything app." In April, Twitter changed its legal name from Twitter Inc. to X Corp.

The company's CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted that X will be characterized by unlimited interactivity, centered in audio, video, messaging, payment/banking and create a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities.

