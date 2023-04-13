Twitter has laid off around 80 pct of workforce: Musk

April 13, 2023

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, unveils a suit of batteries for homes, businesses, and utilities at Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, the United States, April 30, 2015. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Twitter's workforce reduction is unmatched on a percentage basis, in comparison with other big tech companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta which have cut tens of thousands of employees worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Twitter has laid off more than 6,000 employees, around 80 percent of its workforce since late last year, its CEO Elon Musk said in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday evening.

Twitter is facing a host of lawsuits and other legal actions on behalf of former employees over lay-off and benefits issues, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The company also said in a recent legal filing that "Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists."

According to the legal filing, X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.

