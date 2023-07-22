China issues yellow alert for mountain torrents

Xinhua) 09:46, July 22, 2023

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Friday issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents in some areas.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday, mountain torrents are expected to occur in parts of Hebei, Inner Mongolia and Liaoning, according to the alert.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to prepare for evacuation.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

