China issues orange alert for mountain torrents

Xinhua) 09:21, June 13, 2022

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration issued alerts on Sunday for mountain torrents.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, parts of Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong provinces and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will be prone to mountain torrent disasters, according to a yellow alert jointly issued by the authorities.

The agencies advised local authorities to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warnings amid measures to brace for evacuation.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

