China issues second-highest alert for mountain torrents

Xinhua) 08:47, August 29, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Sunday issued an orange alert for mountain torrents in parts of the country.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, northeastern and central parts of Sichuan Province and southern parts of Shaanxi Province will be at an increased risk of mountain torrents, according to the orange alert jointly issued by the two authorities.

The two departments also issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents in parts of the Sichuan, Yunnan and Shaanxi provinces for the same period.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to brace for evacuation.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

