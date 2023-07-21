Last volume of important documents since 19th CPC National Congress published

July 21, 2023

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The last volume of the selection of important documents since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been published and is now available nationwide.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book contains 74 important documents from the period since the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in October 2020 to the 20th CPC National Congress in October 2022. Twelve documents were made public for the first time.

Among them, 37 pieces are articles by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, 15 are articles by other leaders. It also contains 22 documents issued by the CPC Central Committee, the National People's Congress, the State Council, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, and the Central Military Commission.

