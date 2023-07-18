Senior CPC official stresses stronger sense of community for Chinese nation

Xinhua) 10:35, July 18, 2023

CHANGCHUN, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, Shi Taifeng, has called for enhanced efforts to build a broad united front with a focus on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in northeast China's Jilin Province from Friday to Sunday.

During this trip that took him to villages, communities, enterprises, schools, and venues for religious activities, Shi stressed that forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation should be a crucial gauge of the CPC's work related to ethnic affairs and areas with large ethnic minority populations in the new era.

Efforts for forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation should be integrated into Party building and social governance at the primary level, Shi said.

