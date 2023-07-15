Home>>
Xi's article on deepening reform of Party, state institutions to be published
(Xinhua) 15:39, July 15, 2023
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on deepening reform of Party and state institutions to modernize the system and capacity for governance will be published on Sunday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Focus: Elevating China's internet sector to new heights
- Moments showing Xi's care for people with disabilities
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to Rehabilitation International Centennial Celebration
- Xi congratulates Milatovic on assuming Montenegrin presidency
- Xi replies to letter from students, calling for greater contributions to rural revitalization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.