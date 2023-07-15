Xi's article on deepening reform of Party, state institutions to be published

Xinhua) 15:39, July 15, 2023

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on deepening reform of Party and state institutions to modernize the system and capacity for governance will be published on Sunday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

