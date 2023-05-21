Moments showing Xi's care for people with disabilities

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China celebrates its 33rd national day of assisting disabled persons on Sunday. Showing particular concern for people with disabilities in China, President Xi Jinping has pushed for society-wide support efforts.

Over the years, the Chinese government has been striving to meet the essential needs and raise the quality of life of people with disabilities. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has shown his support on many occasions.

HEARTWARMING ENCOURAGEMENT

Ahead of the Spring Festival in 2014, when visiting a welfare home for orphans and children with disabilities in Hohhot, the capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xi learned some words in sign language from Wang Yani, who has hearing impairment, and encouraged the girl to pursue excellence in her school years and chase her dreams.

Wang has since realized her dream of becoming a teacher in a special education school, and she intends to pass on the skills she has learned to children with hearing or visual impairments so they too can go out into the world and serve society.

"KEEP UP WITH GOOD WORK"

At a ceremony honoring role models with disabilities in Beijing in May 2014, Xi met honoree Hu Lin, a painter who lost his arms at a young age. Hu bent forward in lieu of a handshake, but Xi reached out and clasped him with both hands, patted his shoulder, smiled and said, "Hu Lin, keep up with the good work!"

Hu said he was surprised that the general secretary had referred to him by name. Greatly motivated, he said he would be more diligent and self-reliant in the future, and redouble his efforts to support other people with disabilities.

INCREASING CONFIDENCE

During a 2016 visit to Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province, Xi spoke to residents of a paraplegic rehabilitation center, saying that if people without disabilities can lead brilliant lives, people with disabilities can do likewise.

Yang Yufang and his wife Gao Zhihong, both residents of the center, said they gained strength from the general secretary's words. Encouraged, they not only worked hard to generate an income, but also supported impoverished students by making crafts for charity sales, trying their best to help the people around them.

LEAVING NO ONE BEHIND

In June 2017, Xi trekked through mountains in north China's Shanxi Province to inspect Zhao Jiawa Village, which is located in a contiguous poverty-stricken region of China.

Local Wang Sannyu led a hard life, working to raise her grandson and granddaughter, who both have disabilities, by herself. Xi brought her daily necessities, including rice, flour and cooking oil, and told local officials to ensure her grandchildren get special education.

By the end of 2020, China had lifted all rural poor population under the current standard out of poverty and removed all poor counties from the poverty list.

"THANK YOU"

During a community visit in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in 2018, Xi bent down to shake hands with Du Chengcheng, a community worker and wheelchair user, and thanked her for her services interpreting movies since 2010 for people with visual impairments.

Not expecting thanks from Xi, Du burst into tears. "Although I have encountered many difficulties in the past years, the general secretary's thank you has made me determined to move forward and encouraged me to do better," Du said.

