Tianjin pushes forward comprehensive transformation of iron and steel industry chain

Xinhua) 09:49, July 15, 2023

Staff members work at the industrial internet operation center of the New Tianjin Steel Group in Tianjin, north China, July 12, 2023. To achieve carbon reduction and improve energy efficiency, Tianjin has pushed forward the comprehensive transformation of its iron and steel industry chain in recent years. Iron and steel producers are encouraged to reform their energy mix, upgrade technology and develop hydrogen-fuelled transportation.

A hydrogen-fuelled heavy truck leaves a hydrogen refueling station of the Rockcheck Group in Tianjin, north China, July 13, 2023. To achieve carbon reduction and improve energy efficiency, Tianjin has pushed forward the comprehensive transformation of its iron and steel industry chain in recent years. Iron and steel producers are encouraged to reform their energy mix, upgrade technology and develop hydrogen-fuelled transportation.

This aerial photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows solar panels on the roof of a workshop of the New Tianjin Steel Group in Tianjin, north China. To achieve carbon reduction and improve energy efficiency, Tianjin has pushed forward the comprehensive transformation of its iron and steel industry chain in recent years. Iron and steel producers are encouraged to reform their energy mix, upgrade technology and develop hydrogen-fuelled transportation.

This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows a solar power plant of the Rockcheck Group in Tianjin, north China. To achieve carbon reduction and improve energy efficiency, Tianjin has pushed forward the comprehensive transformation of its iron and steel industry chain in recent years. Iron and steel producers are encouraged to reform their energy mix, upgrade technology and develop hydrogen-fuelled transportation.

This photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows a sintering flue gas desulfurization and denitrification project of the New Tianjin Steel Group in Tianjin, north China. To achieve carbon reduction and improve energy efficiency, Tianjin has pushed forward the comprehensive transformation of its iron and steel industry chain in recent years. Iron and steel producers are encouraged to reform their energy mix, upgrade technology and develop hydrogen-fuelled transportation.

