People taste breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics in Northwest Corner of Tianjin

Xinhua) 14:09, July 13, 2023

People have breakfast at a breakfast shop in the Northwest Corner of Tianjin, north China, July 10, 2023. The Northwest Corner is named due to its location in the northwest corner of the old city of Tianjin. In the morning, many tourists who speak various dialects drag their suitcases here to have breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A woman makes fried cakes at her stall in the Northwest Corner of Tianjin, north China, July 10, 2023. The Northwest Corner is named due to its location in the northwest corner of the old city of Tianjin. In the morning, many tourists who speak various dialects drag their suitcases here to have breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff worker prepares Guoba dish ingredients at a breakfast shop in the Northwest Corner of Tianjin, north China, July 11, 2023. The Northwest Corner is named due to its location in the northwest corner of the old city of Tianjin. In the morning, many tourists who speak various dialects drag their suitcases here to have breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A seller makes tea soup in the Northwest Corner of Tianjin, north China, July 11, 2023. The Northwest Corner is named due to its location in the northwest corner of the old city of Tianjin. In the morning, many tourists who speak various dialects drag their suitcases here to have breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People line up at a breakfast shop in the Northwest Corner of Tianjin, north China, July 11, 2023. The Northwest Corner is named due to its location in the northwest corner of the old city of Tianjin. In the morning, many tourists who speak various dialects drag their suitcases here to have breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People line up at a breakfast shop ahead of its opening in the Northwest Corner of Tianjin, north China, July 10, 2023. The Northwest Corner is named due to its location in the northwest corner of the old city of Tianjin. In the morning, many tourists who speak various dialects drag their suitcases here to have breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

