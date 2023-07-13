Chang'an Union to host international football friendly in NW China

Xinhua) 16:53, July 13, 2023

XI'AN, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China's fourth-tier football club Shaanxi Chang'an Union will host an international friendly in Yulin City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, facing Termez Surkhon of Uzbekistan on July 22.

When Chang'an Athletic was disbanded due to wage arrears in March, Chang'an Union was established based on the main squad of the former Shaanxi-based professional team.

Despite being a newly-established team, Chang'an Union are eyeing promotion to the third division before the 2024 season.

Termez Surkhon play in Uzbekistan's top-flight Uzbek League.

