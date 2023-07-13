Home>>
Chang'an Union to host international football friendly in NW China
(Xinhua) 16:53, July 13, 2023
XI'AN, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China's fourth-tier football club Shaanxi Chang'an Union will host an international friendly in Yulin City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, facing Termez Surkhon of Uzbekistan on July 22.
When Chang'an Athletic was disbanded due to wage arrears in March, Chang'an Union was established based on the main squad of the former Shaanxi-based professional team.
Despite being a newly-established team, Chang'an Union are eyeing promotion to the third division before the 2024 season.
Termez Surkhon play in Uzbekistan's top-flight Uzbek League.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of 2023 Chinese Football Association Super League
- Chinese women's national team takes part in training session in Adelaide
- China departs for Women's World Cup, targeting quarterfinals
- Matches of Village Super League make weekends joyful in Rongjiang
- Chinese men's football team beats Palestine in international friendly
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.