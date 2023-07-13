Chinese ambassador urges U.S. to bring relationship between two militaries back to right track

July 13, 2023

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on Wednesday urged Washington to work toward restoring the military relationship between China and the U.S.

Xie made the request to U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense Ely Ratner, with whom the veteran diplomat met upon invitation.

According to Xie, it is in the mutual interest of China and the United States to maintain a sound and stable relationship. The three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping are fundamental for China and the United States to get along in the new era.

Laying out China's position on the relations between the two countries and the two militaries to his interlocutor, the ambassador urged the United States to manage differences through concrete action. Xie said the United States should prudently handle important and sensitive issues such as the Taiwan question in line with the principles enshrined in the three China-U.S. joint communiques and work with China to gradually bring state-to-state and military-to-military relations back on track.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

