Chinese VP welcomes U.S. firms to deepen presence in Chinese market

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with the U.S. representatives attending the 14th round of dialogue between Chinese and U.S. business leaders and former senior officials in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Tuesday that China welcomes companies from all over the world, including the United States, to deepen their presence in the Chinese market.

Han made the comments when meeting with the U.S. representatives attending the 14th round of dialogue between Chinese and U.S. business leaders and former senior officials in Beijing.

China-U.S. relations are the most important bilateral relations in the world. To promote the sound and steady development of the relations, the key is to follow through on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping, Han said.

Competition is everywhere in today's world, but it should be healthy competition that promotes win-win results, rather than a zero-sum game, Han said.

"China will unswervingly advance reform and opening up, and welcomes companies from all over the world, including the United States, to deepen their presence in the Chinese market to contribute to the stability and smoothness of global industrial and supply chains and world economic growth," Han said.

The U.S. representatives said that the United States and China have close economic and trade ties, and the current difficulties and uncertainties are worrying.

They said that the United States business community is willing to continue to expand cooperation with China and play an active role to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

