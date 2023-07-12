Home>>
U.S. special presidential envoy for climate to visit China from July 16 to 19
(Xinhua) 11:07, July 12, 2023
BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- As agreed between China and the United States, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit China from July 16 to 19, China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Wednesday.
The two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on working together to address climate change, the ministry said.
