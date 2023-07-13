New fossilized galeaspid fish found in central China's Xiushan Formation

Xinhua) 09:58, July 13, 2023

This image shows the life restoration of Dayongaspis colubra. (Xinhua)

CHANGSHA, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Researchers have discovered a new fossilized galeaspid fish, dating back some 438 million years, in the Xiushan Formation in central China's Hunan Province.

The creature lived during the Silurian era, which was about 410 to 440 million years ago.

The Silurian Xiushan Formation is a paleontological formation widely distributed across southern China, and has long been considered a paradise for the reproduction of invertebrates. However, it is not thought to be an ideal habitat for galeaspids.

The new galeaspid species, Dayongaspis colubra, represents the first fossil record of galeaspids in the Xiushan Formation, challenging the traditional view that galeaspids could not survive in the Xiushan Formation.

The new finding also indicates that the fossils extend from the upper part of the Rongxi Formation to the lower part of the Xiushan Formation, suggesting a broader stratigraphic range than previously assumed.

The study has been published in the journal Historical Biology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)