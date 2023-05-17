Amber fossils exhibition held in Guangzhou, S China's Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 09:58, May 17, 2023

Photo shows an amber fossil on display at the Guangdong Museum in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Wang Yadie)

An exhibition featuring nearly 800 amber fossils collected from around the world is ongoing at the Guangdong Museum in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong Province.

Amber is fossilized tree resin that is commonly transparent and yellow colored, giving a subtle scent as the temperatures rise, said Wang Hui, a staff member of the museum.

The amberization process is estimated to take at least 15 million years. The exploration of a world preserved in amber fossils is important to the study of the evolution of human beings and earth.

