Stories behind a dedicated Chinese geologist's 50-year research on sponge reefs

Xinhua) 08:46, March 21, 2023

Wu Xichun is a professor at the College of Energy of the Chengdu University of Technology and an expert in geology.

In the early 1970s, while conducting a geological mapping survey in the northwestern part of Sichuan Province, Wu unexpectedly discovered a reef group formed by Triassic siliceous hexactinellid sponges. Since then, he has devoted himself to the study on sponge reefs for nearly five decades.

In order to study foreign literature, Wu mastered English, Russian, and German, and taught himself Latin, Greek, and Old French. He spent years conducting tens of times of on-site investigations at the discovery area to obtain more accurate research results and brought back dozens of pounds of fossils by himself. To clarify the reproduction and migration of hexactinellid sponges, Wu also brought the fossils abroad for more in-depth comparison studies.

Wu's research has filled the gaps in the geological history of sponge evolution and solved the mystery of the origin of Jurassic siliceous sponges and sponge reef groups in Europe.

"Paleontological fossils are important bases for retracing the history of the Earth. By studying fossils, people can understand the paleogeographic landscape and grasp the laws of Earth's evolution," Wu said.

