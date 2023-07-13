China raises government subsidies for basic public health services

Xinhua) 08:43, July 13, 2023

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China has raised its per capita government subsidies for basic public health services by 5 yuan to 89 yuan (12.4 U.S. dollars) in 2023.

The additional funds will go towards supporting local governments to enhance public health services, especially for seniors and children, said a statement released by the National Health Commission in collaboration with three other departments.

Local authorities must accurately determine the population of permanent residents aged 65 and above in their respective areas and establish records documenting their health conditions to improve health services for senior people.

Efforts should be redoubled to conduct physical examinations of the elderly, perform health assessments, and offer targeted health guidance and consultations, the statement said.

Local health departments are also tasked with strengthening the health management of children under six. It includes monitoring their physical and psychological development and implementing measures to prevent obesity and myopia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)