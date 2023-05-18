Hong Kong health summit highlights prospect of public health, medical technology

Xinhua) 11:10, May 18, 2023

HONG KONG, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The third Asia Summit on Global Health kicked off in Hong Kong on Wednesday, bringing together experts and industry people worldwide to discuss the latest developments and future opportunities in public health, medical technology, and healthcare investment.

Under the theme of "Reimagining the Future of Healthcare," the two-day summit was co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said at the opening ceremony that the national 14th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub, emphasizing such emerging disciplines in the country as life and health sciences.

Lee said that Hong Kong will capitalize on its growing connectivity within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and work together with R&D and I&T institutions, businesses and professionals to build a more resilient and sustainable global health system.

Yu Yanhong, Party chief of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said at the summit that Hong Kong has the unique advantages of enjoying the strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world. In recent years, it has kept innovating and developing in medical and health care.

Yu expressed hope that medical and health communities and enterprises from Asian countries and regions will seek common development, and strengthen cooperation in areas including innovation and application of medical science and technology and clinical practices, to inject new momentum into the high-quality development of the health sector.

